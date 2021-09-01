First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 689.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,160 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned approximately 2.09% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $522,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after buying an additional 95,210 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

