ACG Wealth Buys 29,209 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,815 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

