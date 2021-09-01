$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $175.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $779.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.00. 1,164,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

