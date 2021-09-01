Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches Market Cap of $15.32 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $39,872.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00065875 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00135988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00158770 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

