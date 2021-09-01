Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 950,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,349. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $793.38 million and a PE ratio of -16.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Eargo has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $76.75.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

