Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells $39,200.00 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00.

Shares of NAII stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 91,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.