Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $107,540.64 and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020374 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001413 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

