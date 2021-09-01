Pirl Hits Market Cap of $84,213.14 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $84,213.14 and $1.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,757.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.85 or 0.07602600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.39 or 0.01337264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00367427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00137448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00616756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00367663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00346674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

