PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $162,960.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PRAA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 149,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
