PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $162,960.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRAA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 149,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 94,976.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

