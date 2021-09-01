Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,257 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,171. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

