Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Sells $22,919,779.44 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,454,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,305,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

