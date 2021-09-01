John M. Leonard Sells 38,804 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $6,051,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

