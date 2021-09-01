Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 185,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.