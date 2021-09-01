ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. ChargePoint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 11,825,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $49.48.
In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.