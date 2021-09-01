ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. ChargePoint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 11,825,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

