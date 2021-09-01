Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SUN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 164,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

