SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.
Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,713. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.