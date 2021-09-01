SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,713. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

