Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.16. 1,180,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

