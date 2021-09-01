Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $9.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $30.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,593,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,494,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

