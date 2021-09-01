Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce sales of $801.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,361. Match Group has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.