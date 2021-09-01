$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 235.31, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

