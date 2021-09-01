Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.54 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 160,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.