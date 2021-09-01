Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.22 Million

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $90.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $318.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.52 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 386,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,902. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

