ClinTex CTi Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $475,928.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050032 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.