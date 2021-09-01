Obee Network Price Tops $0.0038 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $232,821.70 and approximately $12,747.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded 165.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00159576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.08 or 0.07514889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,134.80 or 0.99390275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.26 or 0.01017997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.