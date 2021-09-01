reflect.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $1.05 million and $4,614.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050032 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,447,058 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

