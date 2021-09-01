Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 2,120 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Intel by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,757,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 18,473,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

