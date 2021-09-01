Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $52,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.38. The company had a trading volume of 809,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day moving average is $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

