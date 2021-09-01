42,443 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 1,667,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.