Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

MLP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 8,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,081. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.