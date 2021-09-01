Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 26,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

