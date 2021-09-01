Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,948. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

