Insights Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,070.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.68 million and $9,070.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00132602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00829522 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,958,241 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

