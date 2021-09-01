Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 707,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,973. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NCR by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

