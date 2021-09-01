Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 601,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,918. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

