Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

