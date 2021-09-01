Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lessened by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. 2,949,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,592. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

