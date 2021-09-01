Partners Group Holding AG Sells 40,092 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of RBLX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,592,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,253 shares of company stock worth $20,810,389 over the last three months.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

