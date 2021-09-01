Partners Group Holding AG Has $3.73 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of RBLX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,592,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,253 shares of company stock worth $20,810,389 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.