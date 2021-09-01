Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $229.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

