Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $5.40 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. 677,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

