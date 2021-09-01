Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.99 million.Five Below also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.19.

Five Below stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.05. 1,387,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 52-week low of $112.43 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

