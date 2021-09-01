Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Head to Head Analysis

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.86 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.52 General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.15 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Cannabis and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 7 6 0 0 1.46 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

