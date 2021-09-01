Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 29th total of 383,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IPOD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 496,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,614. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOD. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $16,045,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $3,642,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.