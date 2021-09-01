Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 118,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 160,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,287. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

