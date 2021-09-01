Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,272,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

