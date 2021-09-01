Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.10 EPS

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,272,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.