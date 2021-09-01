Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expands By 23.0%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Haemonetics by 60.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 361,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,703. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

