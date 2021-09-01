Partners Group Holding AG Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,415 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 24.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $794.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

