Partners Group Holding AG Has $67.95 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 4.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $67,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 718,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,098. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

