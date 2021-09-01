Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s 8th Largest Position

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. cut its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Aeglea BioTherapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGLE remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 98,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,213. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

