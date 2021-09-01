Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 22,500 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 149,008,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

